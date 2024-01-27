 Locals oppose garbage depot proposal at Chande, Nande - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Locals oppose garbage depot proposal at Chande, Nande

Locals oppose garbage depot proposal at Chande, Nande

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Locals from the Chande-Nande area objected to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposed garbage depot at their locality and staged protests before the district collector on January 25.

The villagers approved a resolution in their respective gram panchayats against land use for garbage processing. (HT PHOTO)
The Maharashtra government has allotted the land for PMC’s garbage depot at Chande, and Nande villages in Mulshi tehsil.

Recently the PMC had drafted a letter in this regard to the BJP leader Medha Kulkarni and mentioned, “The PMC has got the land at Chande, Nande villages for garbage procession. The garbage processing plant installed at Sus will be shifted at Chande-Nande considering opposition from surrounding areas.”

Following the update, locals began to oppose the proposed site in Chande and Nande villages. The villagers approved a resolution in their respective gram panchayats against land use for garbage processing.

According to a joint statement by Chande village Sarpanch Ashok Owhal and Nande gram panchayat Sarpanch Nikita Ranwade, “We are against the garbage processing plant to be built on the proposed land, and PMC should build it solely inside their jurisdiction. Both gram panchayats have approved the resolution in this regard unanimously.”

Along with Bhor MLA Sangram Thopte, the villagers met with PMRDA commissioner Rahul Mahiwal on January 25 and expressed their disapproval of the project.

Commenting about the issue, Thopte stated, “The development plan for the PMRDA is not finalised yet, then how can the authorities allot the land for the garbage depot at Chande-Nande.”

