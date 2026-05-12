Lohegaon bakes at 43.8°C as Pune continues to reel under intense heat

Lohegaon recorded a scorching 43.8 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Monday, signalling heatwave-like conditions across parts of Pune district, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature was 6.3 degrees Celsius above normal, making Lohegaon one of the hottest locations in Madhya Maharashtra. The soaring mercury levels caused significant discomfort among residents. (PTI)

Apart from Lohegaon, several areas in and around Pune continued to reel under intense heat, with Shivajinagar and Dudulgaon recording 41.6 degrees Celsius each; Baramati and Wadgaonsheri registering 41.2 degrees Celsius each; Chinchwad logging 40.7 degrees Celsius; and Hadapsar touching 40.1 degrees Celsius. The soaring mercury levels caused significant discomfort among residents, with reduced movement observed on roads and at public places during peak afternoon hours. According to weather officials, Pune is likely to witness mainly clear skies over the next 24 hours, with temperatures expected to remain on the higher side.

Meanwhile, the heatwave conditions were not limited to Pune alone. Vidarbha too witnessed extreme temperatures, with Akola emerging as the hottest place in Maharashtra at 45.1 degrees Celsius; followed by Amravati at 44 degrees Celsius; Wardha at 43.8 degrees Celsius; and Washim at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather forecasting division, said that central Maharashtra including Pune and Marathwada are currently in the grip of heatwave conditions. “Mostly dry weather is expected across the state over the next four days. A yellow alert has been issued for isolated areas of Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Pune for May 12 and 13. Heatwave conditions are also likely in Nagpur, Akola, and Amravati on May 14 and 15,” he said.