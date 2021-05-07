Lonavla, Bhor and Baramati talukas under total lockdown

Pune: The administration on Friday has imposed complete lockdown in Lonavla city and Maval and Bhor talukas to check the spread of Covid infection. These popular tourist spots in Pune district have seen an alarming spike in positive cases, forcing the local administration to announce lockdown.

Sub divisional magistrate Rajendra Jadhav of Bhor taluka was given additional charge of Maval taluka at a review meeting held on Thursday with local authorities in Maval. Maval taluka will be under strict lockdown from May 7 to May 12.

“Marketplaces will be closed till May 12 and only emergency medical services and medical shops will remain open. Milk delivery is allowed only between 7 and 9 am,” said Jadhav.

Lonavla city police have launched rapid antigen tests (RAT) of people seen on the streets from Friday morning.

Dilip Pawar, senior inspector and incharge of Lonavla city police station said, “We started nakabandi and checking of people from 7am. At least 215 tests were done and 36 tested positive, which is almost 20 per cent. All of them were immediately taken to nearby Covid care center for checkup and treatment.”

In Bhor taluka, villages showing surge in cases are sealed and entry-exit points are monitored. In Baramati taluka, strict lockdown is imposed since last two days.

“Baramati city and taluka is under seven-day strict lockdown. Only companies and factories in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area will be running as per the state government guidelines. We have instructed police to lodge an FIR on people out on streets without any reason,” said Dadasaheb Kambale, sub divisional magistrate of Baramati.