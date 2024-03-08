Lonavla police book two bar owners for late-night operations

The Lonavla police on Friday took action against two orchestra bar owners for breaching regulations imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973. Pune rural police had ordered closure of bars and permit rooms in the district by 12.30 am (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On March 6, the Pune rural police had ordered closure of bars and permit rooms in the district by 12.30 am.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Two establishments found operating into the late night, were playing loud music, causing significant disturbance to the local residents, said police.

According to authorities, on Friday early morning police got information that Deepa Bar and Restaurant in Kamseht and Flavors Bar and restaurant in Vadgaon were running till late night.

Acting swiftly, police raided two restaurants and took action against them.

Satya Sai Karthik, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavla division said, “Strict guidelines to run such establishments had been issued. But even after that we have found that these two establishments were serving food and liquor after prescribed limits and playing loud music hence, we have taken legal action against them. ‘’

Karthik added, “All establishments strictly adhere guidelines issued by Pune rural police and if anybody found violating then strict action to be taken against them.”