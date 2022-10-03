Long queues at security checkpoints at Pune airport annoy passengers

Long queues at the Pune airport irked several passengers on Sunday, as they had to spend more hours at the security checkpoints. A similar situation is reported every weekend here.

Complaining about the issue, Ishant Tambi, a passenger, took to social media and posted a photo of passengers standing in a long queue inside the Pune airport premises and wrote, “More than 3 km of line for security check-in at Pune airport. Do you have any other alternative in mind Airport Authority of India (AAI)?” (sic)

Another passenger Vijay Sagar, who had to wait for almost an hour at the security checkpoints, said, “There is an urgent need to increase the security services at the Pune airport, as passengers have to wait for a long time.”

As per the flight operations schedule given by the AAI Pune, on Sunday, 86 each arrival and departure were scheduled from the Pune airport.

A senior AAI official from Pune airport requesting anonymity said, “There are proper security arrangements for check-in services made at the airport, but as on the weekends the number of passengers is high and so it takes time to clear the crowd. Still, we will look to improve the service on weekends.”