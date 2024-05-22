 Long queues of vehicles at pumps due to CNG shortage in Pune - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Long queues of vehicles at pumps due to CNG shortage in Pune

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 22, 2024 07:28 AM IST

40% CNG gas shortage in Pune district due to maintenance by MNGL causing long queues and chaos at pumps, inconveniencing citizens.

There has been a shortage of 40 per cent Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) gas supply in Pune district since Monday due to maintenance work carried out by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL).

Long queues of rickshaws and cars are seen at pumps which is hampering the commute of citizens. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)
Long queues of rickshaws and cars are seen at pumps which is hampering the commute of citizens. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

“Long queues of rickshaws and cars are seen at pumps which is hampering the commute of citizens. MNGL has not given prior intimation about maintenance activity undertaken by them. This is putting stress on manpower at the pumps and causing chaos,” said Dhruv Ruparel, president, Petrol Dealers Association Pune.

“If any maintenance activity was to be undertaken, the public should have been informed to avoid chaos at pumps. We expect normalcy to be restored by tomorrow morning,” he added.

“I had to wait in the queue to fill CNG gas for over 1.5 hours,” said Swapnil Pangare, a resident of Katraj area.

For the Pune district, roughly 4,00,000 kgs for Pune city and for rural areas around 2,00,000 kgs is required.

