Long weekend sees rush at tourist places
To make the most of the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday and the long weekend due to back-to-back holidays on Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 on the occasion of Independence Day and the Parsee festival of Pateti, respectively, Punekars have made plans to travel to tourist spots around Pune, their hometowns and villages, and places like Mahabaleshwar, Lonavla, Kolhapur and Konkan.
Chandrakant Pandhare, owner of a three-star hotel in Mahabaleshwar, said, “There is full booking of all our 25 rooms at the hotel for the forthcoming four days and hotel accommodation rates have risen in Mahabaleshwar. There is a heavy rush of tourists coming from all over Maharashtra and even from other states to enjoy the long weekend.”
The situation is similar in Lonavla. Mangesh Rathi, manager at a private resort in Lonavla, said, “People are planning for this long weekend since last month as our bookings have started early and now, we hardly have any rooms left for the long weekend starting Friday. There has been a rush across tourist spots in Lonavla since Thursday morning and by Saturday, the crowd will only increase here.”
Sagar Abnawe, a Punekar, said, “We are going to Ratnagiri and nearby pilgrimage places in the Konkan belt for three days with our family as there are continuous holidays till Tuesday. We will start our journey on Sunday morning and we have booked our hotel for three days well in advance to avoid any problems.” With a lot of people travelling between Mumbai and Pune, there have been traffic jams in the ghat section of the Pune-Mumbai expressway.
While there has been a heavy rush at all major ST stands in the city – Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune railway station. Additional buses have been deployed on all routes across the state by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Sharing details of the Pune division MSRTC bus operations, Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller said, “From yesterday, there is heavy movement of ST buses as people want to go home for Raksha Bandhan and the long weekend. We have deployed extra buses to major destinations like Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Mumbai, Konkan, Nashik, Solapur and Aurangabad.”
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
-
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
-
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics