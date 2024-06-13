Long-distance trains from Pune delayed up to 20 hours, pax demand solution

Passengers travelling from Pune railway station to different parts of the country are furious and not for no reason. Since the past few days, several long-distance trains departing from or passing through Pune railway station are getting delayed up to 15 to 20 hours, forcing passengers to wait it out at the station premises for nearly the entire day. Worse still, the passengers are being informed about the delay at the last moment, frustrating them no end. Many long-distance trains departing from Pune such as the Pune-Gorakhpur Express, Pune Humsafar Express and other trains have been delayed. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Recalling his nightmarish experience, passenger Saurabh Jain said, “Yesterday while travelling from Pune railway station, number 20821 Pune to Santragachi Humsafar Express was delayed by over 14 hours. Is the railway trying to sabotage the newly formed Modi government?”

This same train was delayed by over 26 hours on June 10, and a large number of passengers had to wait at the station premises itself.

Another passenger Devesh Lalwani, who was traveling from Pune railway station on June 10, said, “Train number 01432 is such a pathetic train; it was running approximately 19 hours late. I don’t understand what the railway ministry is doing. We need some action against this as passengers are not fools…”

Even on Wednesday, the Pune railway division had posted an update on its official ‘X’ handle stating, “Train number 05609 HDP-GHY SF Special leaving Hadapsar at 10 am on June 13, 2024 is rescheduled to leave at 8.45 pm on June 13, 2024 due to late running of the incoming pairing rake. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

In the last few weeks, many other trains departing from or passing through Pune railway station have been similarly delayed. Many long-distance trains departing from Pune such as the Pune-Gorakhpur Express, Pune Humsafar Express and other trains have been delayed. Incensed passengers have been demanding a permanent solution to the problem.

On his part, Pune railway division spokesperson Rampal Barpagga, said, “The trains coming from the other railway zones are arriving late due to which there is an impact on the trains departing from Pune railway station. And if there are trains delayed from the Pune division, it is already conveyed to the passengers.”