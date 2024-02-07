Losing sheen due to shoddy deals, can the pride of Pune’s Old Grant Bungalows be restored?

Amid series of reports by Hindustan Times on the action by the Defence Estate Office on unauthorised sale and violation of lease agreement pertaining to Old Grant Bungalows (OGB), locals and retired officials have sought completion of resumption processes. These efforts and other steps will help restore the pride of the spacious residences, the renowned architectural gems from the British era that enhance the charm of Pune Camp and currently under investigation by the Directorate of Defence Estates of the Southern Command. The fraudulent sale of bungalows came to light after Southern Command, Defence Estate Director Saurav Ray found irregularities related to documentation of New Poona Club. (HT PHOTO)

Since past two months, defence estate officials led by its director Saurav Ray unearthed fraudulent sale of four OGBs estimated to be worth ₹350 crore.

Prasad Kedari, former Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) vice-president, said, “If there is an illegal sale then action must be taken as per the law. The army authorities, cantonment board chief executive officer (CEO) and Defence Estates Office (DEO) must complete resumption process and keep a watch over transaction of OGB properties.”

The fraudulent sale of bungalows came to light after Southern Command, Defence Estate Director Saurav Ray found irregularities related to documentation of New Poona Club which had defaulted payment of over ₹17 crore as dues to the DEO, Pune Circle and directed the then DEO Amit Kumar Mane to take action against the violators.

The DEO swung into action and initiated Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act proceedings while serving notice to the club. Following the action against the club, the DEO sealed four bungalow properties estimated to be worth ₹350 crore during the first three weeks of January. In a sudden move, Director General of Defence Estates (DGDE) office, New Delhi, on January 22 transferred Mane to Delhi although he was later re-instated as additional DEO the next evening.

Edward Falerio, a senior citizen from Convent Street at Camp, said, “The bungalow properties belong to the nation and they must be preserved and protected for their heritage value. Of late, many influential and rich personalities are acquiring these old bungalows for their own usage which is against the purpose for which they have been reserved.”

According to officials, around 300-odd structures in Pune cantonment and at least 60 in Khadki are a remnant of pre-Independence land policies intended to offer accommodation to military officers although civilians were later allowed to occupy them on lease.

Rakshanda Munshi Taylor of Sacha Peer Street said, “A detailed inventory of all the 300 bungalow properties must be prepared and their details like Holder of Occupancy Rights (HOR) and the current owners must be uploaded on the DGDE website. The DGDE is one of the biggest custodians of defence lands and it must take due care of bungalow properties which are allegedly being lost to land sharks.”

Ray had written to Hiralal Sonawane, Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamps, Maharashtra, in December 2023 asking the office to halt sale of OGBs citing that they were central government properties which could not be sold.

The letter stated, “It has been noticed with serious concern that in many cases, bungalows, house properties on defence land (Class B-3 lease and old grant sites) have been transferred and sold unauthorisedly by lessees/occupiers of old grant bungalows to individuals/private individuals and builders without approval of competent authority, government of India. It is for your kind information that lease and old grant properties cannot be sold/transferred without approval of government authority.”

Even as the DEO has started cracking down and examining each of the cases of illegal sales, fraudulently obtained building sanctions, unauthorised bungalow constructions, misuse for commercial purpose, unauthorised occupiers, there is a sudden gag order issued for officials on speaking to media this week.

The DEO probe has revealed that some bungalow properties under the control of the ministry of defence and looked after by the Defence Estate Office have gone without inspection for the past several decades. The probe throws light on no verification of Holder of Rights, and the commercial use of these structures; a few bungalows which have unofficial spas and yoga centres.

Lt Gen Sanjeev Kanal (retd) said, “These bungalows can be used for multiple purposes like training facilities for armed forces and special offices. Vested interests are eyeing prime defence lands as they are located at prime urban areas in cities like Pune.”

In Pune, currently 20 such cases of irregularities, illegalities and unauthorised and fraudulent sale of old bungalow properties are under the scanner of the Defence Estates Office. While Ray’s phone was switched off, Pune DEO Rajendra Jagtap did not respond to messages and calls

The DEO Pune Circle probe has revealed that HOR enters into illegal agreements with private parties where brokers cut lucrative deals resulting in leased spacious bungalows worth crores been lost to the central government, the real owner of these properties in the country.

A Bharat Bhushan Babu, spokesperson, ministry of defence, said, “We do not have information in this regard. Please get the details from PRO, Southern Command.” A detailed query seeking Southern Command’s response on the fraudulent sale of defence bungalows went unanswered till the time of going to press.