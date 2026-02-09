Low voter turnout in Baramati as ZP polling ends amid grief and subdued mood

Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Baramati concluded on Saturday in a subdued atmosphere marked by grief following the recent death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The sombre mood was reflected in a low voter turnout of 54.90 per cent, election officials said. While the process remained peaceful and incident-free, several booths saw thin attendance and long lulls through the day. (HT)

Polling was held at 299 centres across Baramati taluka for six Zilla Parishad divisions and 12 Panchayat Samiti divisions. While the process remained peaceful and incident-free, several booths saw thin attendance and long lulls through the day.

Voter participation remained sluggish through the morning, with only 6.52 per cent turnout recorded by 9:30am. The figure rose to 16.51 per cent by 11:30am, 34.58 per cent by 1:30pm and 40:85 per cent by 3:30pm, before closing at 54:90 per cent.

This was the first Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election in Baramati to be held without political rallies or public meetings. Following Ajit Pawar’s death, all political parties refrained from campaigning in the region.

According to district administration data, Baramati recorded one of the lowest turnouts in Pune district. Velhe reported the highest turnout at 79.28 per cent, followed by Maval at 77.25 per cent and Shirur at 75.96 per cent. Junnar recorded 61.18 per cent, Mulshi 63.93 per cent and Ambegaon 65.30 per cent.

Early in the day, deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar cast her vote at Katewadi in Baramati. Before heading to polling booth, she paid tribute to Ajit Pawar’s photograph at her residence.

Residents said the region appeared emotionally drained, with the loss of a towering political figure overshadowing the democratic exercise. “People came to vote, but without the usual enthusiasm. There was a sense of mourning everywhere,” a local official said.

Many voters either stayed away or arrived late in the day, contributing to the lower-than-expected turnout in a constituency otherwise known for high political engagement.

According to exit polls, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP is expected to retain control of both the Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti. As per the Political Research and Analysis Bureau (PRAB), polling for 73 Zilla Parishad seats and 146 Panchayat Samiti seats across district was held on Saturday.

PRAB projections suggest the NCP may emerge as the single largest party in the Pune Zilla Parishad with 42 seats, followed by the BJP with 15. In the Panchayat Samiti, the NCP is projected to win 96 seats.