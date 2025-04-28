Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Low-cost ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ to open at Pune airport today

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 28, 2025 07:32 AM IST

A designated space near the departure gate has already been finalised and will be inaugurated by minister of state civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol

The ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ providing affordable and cheap food items will be inaugurated Monday at the Pune airport, said officials.

The highlight of the ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ is its affordability offering essentials like bottled water and tea at just <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10. The initiative aims to benefit the everyday traveller, making refreshments at the airport accessible to all. (HT FILE)
The highlight of the ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ is its affordability offering essentials like bottled water and tea at just 10. The initiative aims to benefit the everyday traveller, making refreshments at the airport accessible to all. (HT FILE)

A designated space near the departure gate has already been finalised and will be inaugurated by minister of state civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

The highlight of the ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ is its affordability offering essentials like bottled water and tea at just 10. The initiative aims to benefit the everyday traveller, making refreshments at the airport accessible to all.

The ministry of civil aviation had earlier introduced the ‘Udaan’ (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme with the vision of making air travel affordable for the common citizen. While the initiative successfully increased the number of air travellers from non-metro cities, the steep prices of food and beverages at airports remained a major deterrent for budget-conscious flyers. Until now, many regular passengers chose to avoid expensive food stalls inside terminals altogether.

Responding to the longstanding demand for affordable options, Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke confirmed, “A new ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ will now be operational at the new terminal. It will offer tea, coffee, and bottled water at very reasonable prices,”

Frequent flyers have welcomed the move enthusiastically. Vaibhav Kulkarni, a corporate executive who travels between Pune and Delhi almost every week, said, “It’s refreshing to finally see some thought for regular passengers. Often, a simple bottle of water at airports costs four to five times the normal price. This café will be a real relief,”

Another regular traveller, Sneha Ahuja, who flies for work across Maharashtra, added, “Not everyone wants fancy food before a flight. Sometimes, you just need a cup of tea without paying a fortune. I hope more airports adopt this model soon.”

News / Cities / Pune / Low-cost ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ to open at Pune airport today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On