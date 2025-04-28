Low-cost ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ to open at Pune airport today

The ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ providing affordable and cheap food items will be inaugurated Monday at the Pune airport, said officials. The highlight of the ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ is its affordability offering essentials like bottled water and tea at just ₹ 10. The initiative aims to benefit the everyday traveller, making refreshments at the airport accessible to all. (HT FILE)

A designated space near the departure gate has already been finalised and will be inaugurated by minister of state civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

The highlight of the ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ is its affordability offering essentials like bottled water and tea at just ₹10. The initiative aims to benefit the everyday traveller, making refreshments at the airport accessible to all.

The ministry of civil aviation had earlier introduced the ‘Udaan’ (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme with the vision of making air travel affordable for the common citizen. While the initiative successfully increased the number of air travellers from non-metro cities, the steep prices of food and beverages at airports remained a major deterrent for budget-conscious flyers. Until now, many regular passengers chose to avoid expensive food stalls inside terminals altogether.

Responding to the longstanding demand for affordable options, Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke confirmed, “A new ‘Udaan Yatra Café’ will now be operational at the new terminal. It will offer tea, coffee, and bottled water at very reasonable prices,”

Frequent flyers have welcomed the move enthusiastically. Vaibhav Kulkarni, a corporate executive who travels between Pune and Delhi almost every week, said, “It’s refreshing to finally see some thought for regular passengers. Often, a simple bottle of water at airports costs four to five times the normal price. This café will be a real relief,”

Another regular traveller, Sneha Ahuja, who flies for work across Maharashtra, added, “Not everyone wants fancy food before a flight. Sometimes, you just need a cup of tea without paying a fortune. I hope more airports adopt this model soon.”