PUNE: While the supply of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Pune is beginning to stabilise, residents may continue to face delays for the next couple of months as distributors work towards clearing the backlog of pending bookings. LPG supply stabilising in Pune, but delays likely to continue for two months

Supply constraints and panic booking by consumers amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and the United States of America (USA) had left several households struggling for timely refills over the past few weeks. While the situation has started to ease, operators say a full return to normalcy will take time. Distributors estimate that it could two months or more for the system to fully recover, with current efforts focused on servicing older bookings. Many agencies have temporarily stopped taking new orders to prioritise pending deliveries.

Nitin Dangi, a Bibwewadi-based distributor, said that the supply chain remains tightly regulated. “We have been instructed to clear all pending bookings first, and new bookings are currently on hold. It may take up to three months for the shortage to be fully addressed. There is also no clarity yet on our 20% quota of non-subsidised domestic and commercial cylinders. At present, we are strictly following government directives,” he said.

Dangi added that operational issues have compounded the problem. “Some of the government-linked applications we rely on, including the DMS package app, have been temporarily suspended which has slowed coordination and delivery,” he said.

A representative from Suvidha gas agency in Hadapsar said that the supply has started improving recently. “The situation is not fully normal yet, but there is visible stabilisation. We expect gradual improvement going forward,” the distributor said.

Santosh Game, proprietor of Shree Samarth LPG cylinders, said that the agencies are prioritising older bookings. “We are currently delivering only pending orders and not taking new bookings. The supply chain is slowly improving, and if this trend continues, the situation should ease significantly in the coming weeks,” he said.

Despite these signs, residents across the city continue to report delays of more than a week, forcing many to ration usage and alter daily routines.

Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Krishnanagar, said that the uncertainty has made day-to-day cooking stressful. “I booked a cylinder on March 14 but haven’t received it yet. We are stretching whatever gas is left, cooking only essentials. There is constant anxiety about what we will do if it runs out completely,” he said, adding that the lack of clear communication has worsened the situation.

Priya Kulkarni, a homemaker from Kothrud, said households have begun planning meals based on limited fuel. “I am avoiding dishes that take longer to cook. There is always a worry that the gas may run out unexpectedly, especially when children need meals on time,” she said.

For working families, the disruption has had financial and logistical implications. Rohit Mehra, an information technology (IT) professional from Viman Nagar, said, “We have had to order food from outside multiple times, which is neither healthy nor economical. Delays like these disrupt our routine.”

Some residents also pointed to panic booking as a key factor behind the crisis. Sunita Jadhav from Vishrantwadi, said, “Many people booked cylinders even when they still had enough gas, fearing shortages. That added pressure on the system and affected those who genuinely needed refills.”

Officials from the food and civil supplies department said that the situation is gradually improving. “Supply and distribution are stabilising, and the worst phase is likely over. However, it may take another couple of months for complete normalisation. Consumers are advised not to panic and to use LPG judiciously,” an official at the district collectorate said.