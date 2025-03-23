Lying unused for 3 months, health dept finally distributes hearse vans

After a delay of over three months, the Maharashtra public health department began distributing 100 hearse vans lying unused near Dr Naidu Hospital from Friday. Parked for a long period caused battery drainage and damaged tyres of the unused vans, purchased under a ₹35-crore project during the tenure of former health minister Tanaji Sawant and meant for municipal corporations and councils across the state. The authorities had purchased the air-conditioned vans at ₹ 36 lakh per vehicle in phases—50 arrived in January and remaining in February, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

Hindustan Times had highlighted the state’s apathy towards the medical facility in its report on March 12, 2025.

Dr Vaijanath Galande, deputy director of health services (transport), said, “The vans are being distributed across districts, both urban and rural. Every district will get three to five vans depending on its usage. On Friday, five hearse vans were sent to Nagpur, and on Saturday, three to Washim. Pune district will receive four vans.”

Meanwhile, public health activists had criticised the mismanagement, questioning why essential emergency vehicles were left idle despite the urgent need for them.

