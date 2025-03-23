Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lying unused for 3 months, health dept finally distributes hearse vans

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 23, 2025 05:18 AM IST

On Friday, five hearse vans were sent to Nagpur, and on Saturday, three to Washim. Pune district will receive four vans

After a delay of over three months, the Maharashtra public health department began distributing 100 hearse vans lying unused near Dr Naidu Hospital from Friday. Parked for a long period caused battery drainage and damaged tyres of the unused vans, purchased under a 35-crore project during the tenure of former health minister Tanaji Sawant and meant for municipal corporations and councils across the state.

The authorities had purchased the air-conditioned vans at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36 lakh per vehicle in phases—50 arrived in January and remaining in February, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
The authorities had purchased the air-conditioned vans at 36 lakh per vehicle in phases—50 arrived in January and remaining in February, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

Hindustan Times had highlighted the state’s apathy towards the medical facility in its report on March 12, 2025.

Dr Vaijanath Galande, deputy director of health services (transport), said, “The vans are being distributed across districts, both urban and rural. Every district will get three to five vans depending on its usage. On Friday, five hearse vans were sent to Nagpur, and on Saturday, three to Washim. Pune district will receive four vans.”

Meanwhile, public health activists had criticised the mismanagement, questioning why essential emergency vehicles were left idle despite the urgent need for them.

The authorities had purchased the air-conditioned vans at 36 lakh per vehicle in phases—50 arrived in January and remaining in February, said officials.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On