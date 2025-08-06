Maan villagers oppose 32-m road plan, warn of legal action against PMRDA

Following unrest in Hinjewadi, residents of Maan village on Tuesday strongly objected to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) proposal to construct a 32-metre-wide road through the village settlement (gavthan) area. The villagers passed a formal Gram Sabha resolution demanding that the road be limited to 24 metres, and have warned that they will take legal action if their demands are not met. Villagers blame the MIDC for inadequate planning during the initial phases of the IT park’s development. (HT)

The resolution, passed unanimously during a Gram Sabha meeting on Tuesday, marks the second such protest in the region, with both Hinjewadi and Maan villages opposing the road widening plan.

The Hinjewadi IT Park, a key economic zone, spans three villages, Hinjewadi, Maan, and Marunji. Land for its development was acquired by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in phases, but residents now say the poor planning is costing them dearly.

Archana Adhav, Sarpanch of Maan, said, “We are not against development, but the proposed 32-metre road will destroy our homes, schools, and temples. Currently, the road is only 10 to 15 metres wide. We are ready to part with land for a 24-metre road, but 32 metres is completely unacceptable.”

“Had proper road infrastructure been laid out in the beginning, today’s situation could have been avoided,” said Sachin Adhav, a local resident.

“MIDC acquired our land and handed it over to developers, who built massive townships without planning for essential infrastructure like roads. Now, PMRDA and MIDC are again targeting our village land to fix those past mistakes,” he added.

Residents also expressed frustration over being portrayed as anti-development.

“We support IT industries and professionals. But due to bad planning, the administration is turning locals against them,” Adhav said.

“We demand inclusive development—not forceful land acquisition.”

In response to the growing opposition, PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase stated, “We are planning roads according to the approved development plan. The objective is to enhance infrastructure for long-term growth and reduce traffic congestion in the area.”

Despite the clarification, the villagers remain firm in their stand, warning that if their resolution is ignored, they will approach the court to protect their land and heritage.