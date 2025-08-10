Machete-wielding gang spreads terror in Laxminagar, one arrested

The Yerawada police on Saturday arrested one of the members of the group that brandished machetes creating panic in Laxminagar at around 11pm on August 5. The gang reportedly threatened and verbally abused residents, with the police filing a case against eight persons based on a complaint filed by constable Suryakant Kamble. The arrested accused has been identified as Shailesh Mohite of Raj Chowk in Yerawada. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the complainant who resides in Laxminagar stated that Mohite and his accomplices entered the Laxminagar locality with machetes and also banged the weapons on the door of houses before fleeing the area.

Inspector Ravindra Shelke said the suspects have been booked under relevant sections.