Machine operator crushed to death in Bhosari
A machine operator was killed after getting stuck in a finishing machine at a factory in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Bibishan Kirtan Mahakud, (23), a resident of Swapna nagari in More vasti area of Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad.
The accused man was identified as an employee of the company where Mahakud was working as Harishchandra Bapurao Kalme (46) a resident of PCNDT in Moshi Pradhikaran.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s paternal uncle Balakrushna Kirtan Mahakud (30) also a resident of Swapna nagari.
The Mahakud family is from Orissa, settled in Pune for work.
The 23-year-old was working on the vibratory finishing machine that was not well maintained, according to the police.
Around 1:45pm on Saturday, as he was working on it, he got stuck in it and his chest was crushed on impact, according to the complainant.
A case under Section 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Pimpri police station against the driver.
