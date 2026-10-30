MACT awards ₹61.33 lakh to bank clerk left disabled in road mishap

PUNE: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Pune, has awarded ₹61.33 lakh, with 7% annual interest, to a 41-year-old bank clerk who suffered a severe spinal injury and permanent disability after a car hit her two-wheeler in Sadashiv Peth on November 1, 2021. MACT, Pune, has awarded ₹61.33 lakh, with 7% annual interest, to bank clerk who suffered severe spinal injury and permanent disability after a car hit her two-wheeler in Sadashiv Peth in 2021. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In its October 27, 2026, judgment, tribunal member SR Agrawal held that the accident occurred due to the negligent driving of the car while crossing the road. The tribunal rejected the insurance company’s argument that the woman was riding at excessive speed and had caused the collision.

Vaishali Kisan Adsul, an employee of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank, was riding a two-wheeler towards her workplace on Bajirao Road when the accident occurred near Vishnu Chowk. She suffered a fracture of the first lumbar vertebra, spinal cord contusion and paraplegia, affecting her lower limbs. Despite surgery and treatment, she continued to require a walker.

Adsul earned ₹41,581 per month before the accident. The tribunal assessed her loss of earning capacity at 50%, considering her disability and inability to perform her previous duties as a bank clerk.

The award includes ₹45.40 lakh for future loss of earnings, ₹8.43 lakh for medical expenses, ₹2.49 lakh for lost income during recovery, ₹2 lakh each for pain and suffering and loss of amenities, and ₹1 lakh for incidental expenses.

The tribunal held the insurer, vehicle owner and driver jointly and severally liable. It directed payment of compensation with 7% annual interest from July 28, 2022, the date the claim petition was filed, until realisation. Advocate AB Gunjal appeared for the claimant, advocate Smita Deshmukh represented the insurance firm, and advocate Gopal Bhosale appeared for the vehicle owner and driver.