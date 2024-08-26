Maha approves 28 km tunnel to prevent seepage, improve Pune’s water supply

In a bid to prevent water leakage and boost the city’s water supply, the Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved a proposal for a 28 km-long tunnel between Khadakwasla Dam and Phursungi. HT Image

Shweta Kurhade, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla division, water resources department, said, “We have sent a proposal for final approval to the state government. After approval, we will initiate tendering and other processes. The project will help save over 2 TMC water.”

The project will result in savings of around 2.8 TMC water. This much water is sufficient for two months’ supply. The project will also reduce water seepage and provide additional water for agriculture.

Between March and May, approximately 2.8 TMC of water is lost due to evaporation and seepage. By constructing the tunnel, this water can be saved. The saved water can be used during a prolonged dry spell, especially till the end of July.

Building a new dam in Pune district is not possible. According to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT), the necessary water has already been allocated and existing dams cover the area. Finding a new site for a dam is difficult along with land acquisition and rehabilitation work. Given these challenges, the tunnel project was proposed as an alternative solution.

The water resources department had issued a tender to prepare the project report. The concerned company submitted the report to the technical advisory committee. Initially, the committee found some errors in the report. After corrections, the committee showed a positive response and forwarded the report to the state government for final approval.

Project details

The water resources department plans to construct a ‘D’ shaped tunnel - 7.80 metre wide, 3.90 metre high, and 1.950 metre in circular height - between Khadakwasla and Phursungi. The tunnel will increase the canal’s capacity to 1,510 cusecs. Water will be carried by gravity to Phursungi, saving two and a half TMC of water. This will help prevent water pollution, leakage, and evaporation.

This is an ambitious project aimed at improving Pune’s water supply. The water saved through this project will be crucial for the city, considering its growing population. The municipality is strongly advocating for the project. A consulting company has conducted a survey to determine how the canal space freed up by the project can be utilised effectively.