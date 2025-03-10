Maha assures housing support to families displaced by action against illegal constructions

While the state urban development department (UDD) on February 25, 2025 issued a government order and directed municipal corporations, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and municipal councils to take strict action against unauthorised constructions, the state government also decided to provide shelter under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to families displaced by action against unauthorised constructions. Additionally, the government has clarified that after staying in rental housing for a specific period, the affected residents may be given an opportunity to claim ownership of the allotted homes (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After the UDD issued guidelines to take action against unauthorised structures on private land, deputy secretary Nirmal Kumar Chaudhary also instructed local authorities to provide shelter to families affected by the action against unauthorised constructions. While authorities were instructed to file cases against landowners, architects, construction professionals and contractors involved in illegal construction activities, the government also assured residents of unauthorised structures that they would not be left homeless and that alternative housing solutions had been planned for them.

As per the state government order, eligible families displaced due to demolition (of unauthorised constructions) should be registered under the PMAY. If there is a delay in providing houses under this scheme, a rental housing arrangement will be provided to such families in a permanent transitional camp for a fixed period. For families belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) or low-income groups (LIG), rental charges will be levied at the prevailing market rate. If the number of available rental flats is insufficient compared to the number of affected families, allocation will be carried out through a lottery system.

Additionally, the government has clarified that after staying in rental housing for a specific period, the affected residents may be given an opportunity to claim ownership of the allotted homes. However, this directive does not provide relief for individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to demolition.

Rajesh Bankar, superintendent engineer of the building permission department, said, “The PMC usually provides shelter to people affected by road projects. So far, we have not provided shelter to residents affected by the action against unauthorised constructions. However, after the state government’s order, we will review the situation.”