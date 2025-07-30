Maha Board declares SSC & HSC supplementary exam results

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, July 29, announced the results of the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) supplementary exams. Students who have appeared for these exams can check their results on the official websites: mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mkcl.org. The results cover all nine divisional boards including Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. A total of 37,576 students appeared for the SSC supplementary exams out of which 13,709 students passed recording a pass percentage of 36.48%. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Class 12 supplementary exams were held from June 24 to July 16 while the Class 10 supplementary exams were held from June 24 to July 8. A total of 37,576 students appeared for the SSC supplementary exams out of which 13,709 students passed recording a pass percentage of 36.48%. A total of 72,554 students appeared for the HSC supplementary exams out of which 31,676 students passed recording a pass percentage of 43.65%.

The pass percentage for the SSC supplementary exams has remained relatively steady over the past three years with a pass percentage of 29.86% recorded in 2023; 36.78% in 2024; and 36.48% in 2025. From the Pune division, 7,671 students registered for the SSC supplementary exams this year out of which 7,423 students appeared for the exams and 1,909 students passed resulting in a pass percentage of 25.71%.

Whereas the pass percentage for the HSC supplementary exams has shown noticeable improvement over the past three years with a pass percentage of 32.13% recorded in 2023; 32.46% in 2024; and 43.65% in 2025. From the Pune division, 16,015 students registered for the HSC supplementary exams this year out of which 15,706 students appeared for the exams and 5,949 students passed resulting in a pass percentage of 37.87%.

Students who appeared for the SSC and HSC supplementary exams who want to verify their marks can do so online through their respective divisional board’s website from July 30. For re-evaluation, students must first download a copy of their answer sheet and then apply within five working days, following the given instructions and paying the required fees.

The MSBSHSE has also said that students who have passed the supplementary exams in all subjects this year will be allowed to improve their marks under the Class Improvement Scheme (CIS) wherein they can appear for improvement exams in February-March 2026, June-July 2026, and February-March 2027; as long as they meet the necessary criteria. The application process for the February-March 2026 SSC and HSC exams will be carried out online. Eligible candidates include regular students, repeaters, private students with registration certificates, those applying through the CIS, and ITI students using the transfer of credit option. The board will release a detailed schedule for this process soon.