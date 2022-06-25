Maha crisis: Shiv sena workers ransack rebel MLA’s office in Pune
Shiv Sena legislator Tanaji Sawant’s office in Pune was ransacked by party activists on Saturday amid the political crisis in Maharashtra caused due to the breaking away of a section of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde from the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
A group of Shiv Sainiks led by local corporator Vishal Dhanawade entered inside Sawant’s Balajinagar office and damaged furniture. Dhanawade later told reporters that this was a reaction by Shiv Sainiks as Sawant has turned a rebel. “We will not tolerate any rebellion from people like Sawant who got everything from the party,” Dhanawade said.
Sawant is Sena legislator from Bhum Paranda in Osmanabad but has business interests in Pune including education institutes. He is among the first batch of MLAs who left for Surat and then for Guwahati along with Eknath Shinde to raise revolt within the ruling Shiv Sena.
Home minister Dilip Walse Patil said the police will take appropriate action against those responsible for attack on Sawant’s office. “The local police will take appropriate action in this matter,” he said.
Despite repeated attempts Sawant could not be contacted.
-
Kempegowda's bronze statue will soon be unveiled at Bengaluru airport: K'taka CM
A bronze statue of the architect of Bengaluru city, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, will be unveiled soon at the Kempegowda International Airport, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The statue is said to be around 108 feet tall, weighing around 220 tons, i.e. 2,20,000 kilograms. Chief Minister Bommai was at KIA to inspect the progress of the installation work of the statue after he returned from his Delhi trip.
-
On PM Modi’s suggestion, Delhi’s Pragati tunnel open for art viewers on Sundays
The Pragati Maidan tunnel, which was inaugurated on June 19, will be closed for vehicular movement on every Sunday as authorities have decided to allow people to visit the tunnel and see the artwork along its walls- a suggestion that was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating the facility. The 1.3-km-long tunnel connects Mathura road to Ring road while passing under the Pagati Maidan.
-
Karnataka HC reserves judgement on Mangaluru's Malali mosque dispute
The Karnataka high court on Friday reserved judgement on a suit pending before a Mangaluru court, which had sought a survey of the Malali mosque on the outskirts of the city after a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath it during April renovation works, PTI reported. The single-judge bench of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum had issued notice to mosque authorities and adjourned the hearing to June 17.
-
Bihar CM inaugurates three key road projects, including Ganga Path
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated three important road infrastructure projects, including part of Ganga Path, to help people avoid congested routes to reach Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Atal Path Phase-2, which connects vehicular traffic of R-block-Digha Atal Path with JP Setu on river Ganga and Ganga Path, and long-awaited Mithapur leg of Mithapur railway over bridge were also opened for vehicular traffic.
-
Punjab in debt trap, AAP govt inherited liability of ₹24,351.29 crore: White paper
Two days ahead of presenting Cheema's first budget, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday presented a white paper on the state of finances, saying that Punjab is in an economic morass and debt trap. Also read: Punjab Budget 2022-23: 5 key challenges facing FM Harpal Cheema “The current date indicators of the state are probably the worst in the country, pushing it deeper into a debt trap,” Cheema said.
