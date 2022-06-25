Maha crisis: Shiv sena workers ransack rebel MLA’s office in Pune

Shiv Sena legislator Tanaji Sawant’s office in Pune was ransacked by party activists on Saturday amid the political crisis in Maharashtra caused due to the breaking away of a section of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde from the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

A group of Shiv Sainiks led by local corporator Vishal Dhanawade entered inside Sawant’s Balajinagar office and damaged furniture. Dhanawade later told reporters that this was a reaction by Shiv Sainiks as Sawant has turned a rebel. “We will not tolerate any rebellion from people like Sawant who got everything from the party,” Dhanawade said.

Sawant is Sena legislator from Bhum Paranda in Osmanabad but has business interests in Pune including education institutes. He is among the first batch of MLAs who left for Surat and then for Guwahati along with Eknath Shinde to raise revolt within the ruling Shiv Sena.

Home minister Dilip Walse Patil said the police will take appropriate action against those responsible for attack on Sawant’s office. “The local police will take appropriate action in this matter,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts Sawant could not be contacted.