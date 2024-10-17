Maha directs PMRDA to prepare DP for eight new town planning schemes along ring road

PUNE: Even as six town planning (TP) schemes proposed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) covering over 1,000 hectares along the ring road are pending final approval from the state government, the latter has directed PMRDA to prepare the draft plan (DP) for eight new TP schemes covering an additional 912 hectares along the stretch. The move came on Tuesday, one day before the implementation of the model code of conduct for the state assembly elections from October 16. Maharashtra has directed PMRDA to prepare draft plan (DP) for eight new town planning schemes covering 912 hectares along the ring road. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Earlier, PMRDA had proposed 20 TP schemes similar to the Mahalunge-Maan Nagar Rachna Yojana. The DP for six of these 20 TP schemes – concerning land acquisition for ring road – is pending approval from the state government.

A senior PMRDA official said, “The new schemes are spread across different villages: two in Dhamane; three in Godumbre, Darumbre and Salumbre; and three more in Sangavade, Nere and Bavdhan Budruk. All schemes are along the proposed ring road and will be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Through these schemes, about 9.5 hectares will be acquired for the project.”

“Following the state government’s decision, we will begin preparing draft TP schemes. We have nine-month deadline to complete planning for these schemes,” the official said.

Sudhir Kulkarni, civic activist, said, “The state government has approved the implementation of eight new TP schemes, but has not approved six such schemes proposed by PMRDA for the past one-and-a-half years. These six schemes cover over 1,000 hectares. As a result, more than two lakh citizens living in these areas are still without basic infrastructure facilities like roads, water supply and sanitation.”

“Residents are questioning how much longer they will have to wait for approval and development of the required amenities. The delay has created significant challenges for those living in these planned areas, who were hoping for better infrastructure and services,” Kulkarni said.

Newly-proposed schemes

Dhamane (87.83 hectares), Dhamane (122.90 hectares), Godumbre (103.12 hectares), Darumbre-Salumbre (141.53 hectares), Sangavade (141.50 hectares), Nere (126.94 hectares), Bavdhan Budruk (119.77 hectares and 68.70 hectares).