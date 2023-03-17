Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha govt appoints committee to probe Ruby Hall kidney racket

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2023 11:43 PM IST

Maharashtra government will appoint an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the kidney racket at Ruby Hall Clinic, said health minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday

PUNE Maharashtra government will appoint an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the kidney racket at Ruby Hall Clinic, said health minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday.

Maharashtra government will appoint an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the kidney racket at Ruby Hall Clinic, said health minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Maharashtra government will appoint an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the kidney racket at Ruby Hall Clinic, said health minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madhuri Misal raised the issue in the assembly.

Sawant said, “The committee will have members from government and non-government bodies and will be headed by a retired High Court judge. The panel will submit the report within three months.”

He assured that the state government will take action against illegal practices in the hospitals which come under the charity commission.

Misal said, “Though hospitals are registered under the charity commissioner’s office, the patients below the poverty line do not get benefits. The hospitals which are registered under the charity commission office need to provide health facilities either free of cost or at fifty per cent cost, but the ground reality is different.”

