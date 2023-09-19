News / Cities / Pune News / Maha govt okays adoption of state-run schools

Maha govt okays adoption of state-run schools

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Sep 19, 2023 11:43 PM IST

The Maharashtra government has implemented a scheme allowing individuals, corporations, and NGOs to adopt government schools to improve educational quality and infrastructure. Donors will provide goods and services for a defined period, but cash contributions are not permitted. The school's name can be changed temporarily but will be restored after the contract period ends.

The Maharashtra government has implemented a proposal that allows individuals, corporations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to adopt government schools. The initiative intends to improve the infrastructure and amenities at these schools to improve educational quality. The State School Education Department on Monday issued a government resolution (GR) outlining details of the scheme.

The Maharashtra government has implemented a proposal that allows individuals, corporations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to adopt government schools. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Maharashtra government has implemented a proposal that allows individuals, corporations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to adopt government schools. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In the GR issued by the School Education Department on Monday, it has been stated that “The ‘Adopted School Scheme’ will be applicable only for schools of all mediums under government and local bodies in the state. To develop a system for repair, maintenance, and painting of school buildings, to help raise the quality and standard of the education system in Maharashtra, to spread education far and wide by increasing student enrollment, and to match the necessary resources for spreading quality education far and wide. And along with quality education, health, hygiene, use of modern technology, sports skills, etc. will be the objectives of the school adoption scheme.”

“Committees will be formed at various levels to implement the scheme. A state-level coordination committee will be functioning under the chairmanship of the education commissioner. Committees will be chaired by the Municipal Commissioner for Municipal Schools, the Collector for Municipal Schools, and the Chief Executive Officer of the respective Zilla Parishad for Zilla Parishad schools. Proposals for school adoption will be approved by these committees. A separate website will also be created for the scheme,” said Deepak Kesarkar, state school education minister.

The nature of this scheme is that philanthropic individuals in society or public and private sector undertakings, non-governmental voluntary organisations or corporate offices, etc. shall adopt for 5 years or 10 years any one or more schools under Government / Local Self-Government bodies in the State. Donors must take guardianship of the adopted school and supply goods and services as needed for a defined length of time. Donors are not permitted to make cash contributions under this system. The school will be named after the contributors if they so desire. However, the school’s original name will not be modified. After the contract period expires, the name will be removed as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out