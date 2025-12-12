Maha plans world record-scale Republic Day drill across one lakh schools

PUNE: The school education department on December 11 issued detailed instructions to all government, aided and private schools across Maharashtra to organise a mass patriotic drill on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, 2026, similar to the statewide drill conducted on Independence Day this year. Amritsar, India – January 27, 2017: School Children taking part in the passing out parade during Republic Day function at Guru Nank Stadium,Amritsar on Thursday, January 27, 2017. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)

As per multiple government circulars referenced in the directive, all schools must conduct the drill immediately after the official flag-hoisting ceremony. The programme involves a 20-minute group drill set to patriotic songs, using the model video (14 minutes and 40 seconds) provided by the department. The initiative aims to promote discipline, physical fitness, and national pride among students.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, director Mahesh Palkar, said, “Over two crore students and over seven lakh teachers across 100,000 schools will participate. The state is planning to showcase the event as a world record-scale patriotic campaign under the theme, ‘Nation First’.”

Schools have been instructed to have their students gather at a common ground in each village or city, depending on the ground capacity; and to ensure the presence of local representatives, parents, education officials, and community members. The directive emphasises strict safety and logistical arrangements, including clean grounds. Students must attend with proper grooming, clean uniforms, and tricolour ribbons that are optional. Upon completion, schools must upload videos of their respective drills on the state portal. Provisions have also been made for students who are ill or unable to participate; no child should be forced. In case of rain or power outages, schools must keep indoor halls and generators ready as backup.

Leading up to Republic Day, students have to compulsorily practise every Friday and Saturday with one teacher assigned to guide every 10 students. Education officers at the district- and block- levels have been directed to ensure smooth coordination among schools and submit a detailed action report to the directorate of education.