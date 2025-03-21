Maha proposes eight ropeways in Pune district

PUNE The Maharashtra government has proposed 45 ropeway projects across the state to enhance connectivity and tourism in religious and hilly areas. Of these, 16 will be developed by the state government while the remaining 29 will be developed by the central government’s National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). Pune and Satara districts will see the highest number of such projects with eight ropeways proposed in each of the two districts. The ropeways planned in Pune district will connect key tourist and religious sites such as Sinhagad Fort, Rajgad Fort, Shivneri Fort, Jejuri, Ashtavinayak Lenyadri, Darya Ghat, Bhimashankar Jyotirling and Khandoba Nimgaon. Maharashtra government has proposed 45 ropeway projects across the state to enhance connectivity and tourism in religious and hilly areas. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On February 3, 2024, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the central government’s NHLML and the Maharashtra government for aerial ropeway projects in the state. The state government will provide necessary support to NHLML to speed up these projects. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on February 18, 2025 and an order to that effect was issued by Ganpat Kachre, undersecretary, public works department (PWD), on March 19 mentioning ‘in-principle’ approval of 45 ropeways across the state with eight ropeways each in Pune and Satara districts. The order states that the proposed ropeway projects have been approved ‘in-principle’. Prior approval from the state government will be required in case these projects are assigned to agencies other than NHLML. Two options have been proposed under the Parvatmala (Ropeway) scheme. As per the first option, if the project site is owned by the PWD, it will be leased to NHLML for 30 years. If the land falls under another government department, it will first be transferred to the PWD and then leased to NHLML for 30 years. As per the second option, the state government can provide equity support for commercially viable projects. In such cases, the state will have a revenue-sharing stake in the project’s income. Before implementation, a detailed proposal of each project will be submitted to the cabinet’s infrastructure committee.

Bappa Bahir, chief superintendent engineer, PWD, said, “As per the state government order, the PWD will develop three ropeways in Pune district namely Sinhagad Fort, Khandoba Nimgaon, and Jejuri. At present, the state government has given ‘in-principle’ approval to all ropeways. We are awaiting detailed instructions on finance, appointment of consultant, preparation of detailed project report (DPR) etc.”

The Sinhagad Fort ropeway project was first proposed in 2015, and initially entrusted to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for execution. The project aimed to improve connectivity to the historic fort, boost tourism, and reduce vehicular congestion on the existing ghat road. However, despite several discussions and feasibility studies, the project did not make significant progress under the PMRDA. In a recent decision, the state government has now reassigned the project to the PWD for further development. The move is expected to accelerate the implementation process and bring clarity to administrative responsibilities. The ropeway is seen as a crucial initiative to enhance visitor experience while preserving the ecological balance of the region. The project has faced multiple delays over the years due to land acquisition issues, environmental clearances, and financial constraints. With the PWD now taking charge, fresh planning and execution strategies are likely to be introduced to ensure timely completion.