Maha set to begin HPV vaccination for adolescent girls

PUNE: Maharashtra is among a few states in the country that are set to begin Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer. A single-dose Gardasil vaccine will be administered to girls aged 14 years and below 15 years, marking a major step in cervical cancer prevention, officials said. Maharashtra is among a few states in the country that are set to begin Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer. (Kt Stock - stock.adobe.com (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state in the first week of November has already received 9.50 lakh HPV vaccine doses, and preparations are in full swing. Training of state-level and district-level health staff has been completed. Training of block-level staff has been recently completed on November 15, officials said.

State health minister Prakash Abitkar told Hindustan Times that as per the guidelines received from the central government, the training of staff has been completed. “The vaccination will begin soon in the state. Considering the large number of cervical cancer cases reported, HPV vaccination will be a significant step towards cervical cancer prevention and elimination,” he said.

As per officials, the union health ministry had originally planned to start HPV immunisation in Maharashtra next year with the training of trainers scheduled for May 2026. However, Abitkar was keen to start HPV immunisation in the state on priority. Following Abitkar’s multiple meetings with officials in New Delhi, the Centre agreed to bring forward the programme, and training of healthcare workers began in September 2025.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, state family welfare bureau, said, “We are waiting for orders from the union ministry after which the vaccines will be distributed. The vaccine will be available at public healthcare facilities free-of-cost. Detailed guidelines for consent, tracking and record-keeping have been issued.”

Dr Sangale further said, “The state will also continue to promote screening and early detection among adult women, as vaccination alone cannot benefit those already exposed to HPV.”

According to officials, cervical cancer, the second most common cancer in India, is a vaccine-preventable disease and curable if detected early and treated. Cervical cancer is a significant public health challenge in India, accounting for 77,348 annual deaths in women. The government plans to soon roll out the HPV vaccine in the national immunisation programme for school girls to protect them from cervical cancer, officials said.