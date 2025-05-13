Maha SSC exam results to be out on May 13

PUNE: Putting an end to the long wait of students who appeared for the class 10 (SSC) exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the board has officially announced that the SSC examination results will be declared on Tuesday, May 13, at 11 am. Furthermore, students will be able to access their results online 1 pm onwards the same day. School board has announced that SSC examination results will be declared on May 13. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the information shared by the board, the SSC examination was conducted across nine divisional boards in Maharashtra during February and March 2025. This year, the exam was held around 10 days earlier than usual as per the revised academic schedule. Subsequently, the results are also being announced ahead of the usual timeline. Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the MSBSHSE, had previously indicated that the results would be declared before May 15 and the same has now been officially confirmed.

Riya Jadhav, a class 10 student, said, “I’ve been checking updates every day and now that the results’ date is confirmed, I’m feeling both nervous and excited. I just hope all the hard work pays off.”

After online results are announced, students will be able to apply for verification of marks, obtain photocopies of their answer sheets, and request revaluation if necessary. Applications for these services can be submitted online through the board’s official website [https://mahahsscboard.in](https:/mahahsscboard.in]https://mahahsscboard.in](https://mahahsscboard.in either individually or via the students’ respective schools. Applications for verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets will be accepted between May 14 and May 28, 2025. Students must pay the required fees online using debit cards, credit cards, UPI or net banking.

Devidas Kulal, secretary of the state board, said, “For revaluation of answer sheets, students must first obtain a photocopy of the answer sheet, which is mandatory. Once they receive the same, they must apply for revaluation within five working days from the date of receiving the photocopy. The application should follow the prescribed format, include the necessary fees, and be submitted online to the respective divisional board. Students are advised to contact their divisional boards for more details on the revaluation process.”

Students who appeared for and passed the February-March 2025 SSC examination in all subjects will be eligible for the Class Improvement Scheme which offers three opportunities to improve their grades: June-July 2025, February-March 2026, and June-July 2026. For students appearing in the supplementary examination (due to failure, grade improvement, or private enrolment), the online application process will begin from May 15, 2025. A detailed notification regarding the supplementary exam will be issued separately by the board.