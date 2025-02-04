Maha to amend Nursing Homes Registration rules

PUNE: The Maharashtra government is set to amend the Mumbai Nursing Homes Registration Rules 1949 and the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules 2021. Health minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday called for a meeting with representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to discuss the amendments to the Nursing Homes Rules. The Maharashtra government is set to amend the Mumbai Nursing Homes Registration Rules 1949 and the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules 2021. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per Abitkar’s directions, health officials in January started a month-long inspection campaign to ensure that private hospitals across the state are complying with the Nursing Homes Rules. The minister also instructed that small hospitals and daycare centres should not be unnecessarily harassed during the inspection. As part of this campaign, a total 19,388 nursing homes across the state were inspected by the public health department, 2,936 out of which failed to meet the required standards with respect to fire no-objection certificate (NOC), treatment tariff, patients’ rights’ charter etc. These nursing homes have been given a one-month period to comply.

According to officials, a notification was issued on January 14, 2021 regarding amendments to the Mumbai Nursing Homes Registration Rules 1949. However, the IMA has been demanding changes since day one of the amendments. Now, Abitkar has asked for a meeting with the IMA to submit a revised proposal to the government regarding relaxation of certain provisions etc. Furthermore, the minister has instructed that appropriate decisions be taken at the government level regarding significant amendments to the Maharashtra Clinical Establishments Act in line with the Clinical Establishments Act 2010 of the central government. IMA officials had met former health minister Tanaji Sawant in 2023, demanding changes in the Nursing Homes Rules.

According to IMA officials, the amendments are not feasible. For nursing homes with 10 beds, the staff required includes a duty medical officer, two qualified midwives, and one qualified nurse in three shifts. Additionally, the changes in infrastructure such as having a 140 square foot waiting room and an examination room of the same size are impractical for older hospitals and nursing homes. Furthermore, the officials have demanded relaxation of rules mandating a six-foot distance between the beds, a nursing station after every five beds, and annual fees.

Dr Sanjay Patil, national secretary, Hospital Board of India, said, “We have been following up with the government for the past two years. A series of meetings have been held with the minister and health officials including Abitkar. We have requested relaxation in the Nursing Homes Rules. The newly amended norms are impractical for the majority of hospitals to implement. Most of these hospitals have been operating for several years but it is not feasible for them to follow the new rules.”