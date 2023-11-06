Maha to consider 30% of NHM contractual staff for permanent posts in public health dept

In the wake of the indefinite strike since October 25 by contractual staff including doctors, nurses and healthcare workers employed under the National Health Mission (NHM) demanding permanent appointment in their existing posts, the state government has decided to consider 30% of this contractual staff for vacant posts in the public health department. However, the contractual staff is continuing with the indefinite strike demanding that the contractual staff ineligible for permanent employment, too, be provided the same pay scale and work till such time they become eligible for permanent employment. The NHM contractual staff working as doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmaceutical officers, community medical officers, and management staff at district-, sub-district and rural hospitals and primary health centres have been on an indefinite strike since October 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The NHM contractual staff working as doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmaceutical officers, community medical officers, and management staff at district-, sub-district and rural hospitals and primary health centres have been on an indefinite strike since October 25. Currently, 35K contractual staff in Maharashtra and 5,300 contractual staff in Pune district are on indefinite strike hampering routine healthcare services.

In the wake of the strike, public health minister Tanaji Sawant on October 31 held a meeting with the representatives of the NHM contractual staff. It was decided that every year during recruitment of permanent healthcare staff of the public health department, the contractual staff of NHM would be considered for 30% of the vacant posts.

Subhash Borkar, joint director of NHM, on Friday issued a letter stating that NHM staff working for more than 10 years on a contractual basis will be considered for permanent employment during annual recruitment of the health department. “The process to make changes in the provision of recruitment has been started. Such policy-making decisions take time and till then, the strike should be called off,” said Borkar.

However, Harshal Ranavre, state convenor of the NHM Contractual Officers and Staff Association, said that the strike will continue and that they want even contractual staff who have completed less than 10 years of service to be provided the same pay scale and work till they become eligible for permanent employment. “The number of contractual staff is huge and considering 30% of the staff won’t be adequate to accommodate all the contractual staff. The staff will be appointed as permanent staff in a phased manner. Till all the staff gets permanently employed, they should be provided with the same pay scale and work on par with the permanent healthcare staff,” he said.

