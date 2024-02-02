Maha to implement ‘Vatsalya’ to reduce mother & child mortality

In a bid to reduce mother and child mortality, the state government is set to implement the ‘Vatsalya’ programme in Maharashtra by integrating various maternal- and child- care programmes. Under this first-of-its-kind programme, pregnancy and postpartum care will be provided to the mother and child up to three years post-delivery, officials said on Thursday. To reduce morbidity and mortality amongst children, the growth of babies up to 1,000 days will be monitored. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the officials, the programme will prioritise pre-pregnancy health check-ups and identification of health risks to the mother and child at various stages. Risk factors associated with pregnancy and childbirth will be effectively managed. Diagnostic tests and preventive treatment for reproductive tract infections and HIV will be provided to expecting mothers.

Furthermore, iron, folic acid, multi-micronutrients, vitamin D, vaccination and other treatments will be provided to women. Early diagnosis, treatment and management of blood-related complications and issues such as blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease will be carried out for high-risk mothers. Prenatal, intra-natal and post-natal assessment of high-risk mothers will be carried out. Also, all the relevant tests, treatment and counselling will be provided under the programme.

To reduce morbidity and mortality amongst children, the growth of babies up to 1,000 days will be monitored. The ANM (Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife) workers will visit from time to time and provide treatment, examination and referral services to the babies’ mothers along with iron tablets, calcium and vitamin D. Regular vaccination of children, Kangaroo mother care, breastfeeding, complementary feeding, and weight and growth assessment will be carried out. ‘Vatsalya’ will focus on counselling, growth and development of both the mother and child. Immediate breastfeeding at birth, exclusive breastfeeding up to six months, proper complementary feeding and weight gain control of children will be carried out.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said, “To strengthen maternal and child health facilities, various government departments will coordinate various health programmes. Emphasis will be placed on quality health care through home visits. The programme will help the physical, mental and social development of mothers and children across the state. Moreover, due to the birth of healthy babies, the problem of malnutrition will be reduced and the intellectual capacity of the child will be increased. The programme will help the overall growth of the baby.”

Initially implemented in two tehsils of Nashik district on a pilot basis, it was decided to implement the ‘Vatsalya’ programme across the state following the success of the pilot. The public health department will implement the programme in coordination with all other concerned departments, officials said in a statement released on Thursday.