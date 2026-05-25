Maha to introduce fully digital, time-bound caste validity certificate system

In a move expected to benefit thousands of students and job aspirants, the Maharashtra government has decided to introduce a fully digital and time-bound caste validity certificate system, aimed at reducing long delays and improving transparency in the verification process. Under the proposed digital system, the entire process from submission of applications to scrutiny, status tracking, and final disposal will be conducted online. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The social justice department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to develop and implement the new digital mechanism. The project, estimated to cost around ₹25 crore, is designed on the lines of the passport service system to ensure quicker disposal of applications and online tracking of cases.

Under the proposed digital system, the entire process from submission of applications to scrutiny, status tracking, and final disposal will be conducted online. Applicants will be able to monitor the progress of their cases remotely without having to repeatedly visit offices.

The government has also introduced updated guidelines for caste scrutiny committees to bring uniformity and consistency in decision-making. Information regarding required documents, timelines and procedures will be made publicly available to improve transparency.

Authorities said that special emphasis will be placed on clearing pending applications within fixed timelines. Accountability mechanisms will also be introduced to identify reasons for delays, and fix responsibility on concerned officials wherever required.

Alongside the technological upgrade, the state has begun training programmes for scrutiny committee members and officials to familiarise them with revised legal provisions, document verification methods, and use of the digital platform.

Social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat said, “Caste validity verification should not become an obstacle for beneficiaries. The process must help people access opportunities and therefore, the entire system is being modernised.”

For years, applicants seeking caste validity certificates faced prolonged delays, often having to make repeated visits to government offices. The issue particularly affected students during admission season, as pending caste validity certificates frequently delayed college admissions, scholarship approvals, and recruitment processes.

Officials said that the government decided to overhaul the system after a large number of cases remained pending across scrutiny committees, leading to complaints about delays and lack of clarity in the process.

Meanwhile, the timing of the initiative is significant as class 10 and 12 examination results have recently been declared and students are currently applying for higher education admissions, scholarships and professional courses that require caste validity documents.