Mahadev betting app case: Police serve LOC against two

Pune: Pune rural police have served a Look Out Circular (LOC) against two of the three suspects in the Mahadev betting app case, officials said on Saturday.

The two suspects, currently untraceable, have been identified as Raj Bokaria and Rutvik Kothari. “In order to stop them from fleeing the country, we have issued the LOC against Bakoria and Kothari. These two along with Salman Mirajar alias Pathan are considered to be mastermind of the case,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune rural.

An LOC is issued to make sure that an individual who is absconding or wanted by law enforcement agencies is not able to leave the country.

The notice comes three days after over 90 individuals were arrested in the case. The police had raided a multi-storeyed building at Narayangaon around midnight on Tuesday after receiving inputs about betting-linked operations being run from there.