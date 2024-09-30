Mahamandals: Societal upliftment or political interests

In a cabinet meeting held on September 23, the state government announced the formation of two new development corporations aimed at supporting the Brahmin and Rajput communities. With this, the total number of such entities, meant to cater to various societal groups, has now crossed 100 in Maharashtra. However, critics argue that these corporations are turning into white elephants and newer avenues for leaders to politically rehabilitate themselves. In a cabinet meeting held on September 23, the state government announced the formation of two new development corporations aimed at supporting the Brahmin and Rajput communities. (HT PHOTO)

While the stated purpose of these corporations is to address the needs of different communities, a deeper analysis suggests that they are becoming financial liabilities. Critics claim that these corporations are primarily serving as avenues for rehabilitating political leaders rather than fulfilling the leaders’ mandate of community upliftment, a claim that the government is refuting.

Despite the government’s aim to promote inclusive growth, experts highlight that several of these corporations fail to deliver meaningful benefits, draining public resources instead. Currently, there are over 100 such mahamandals (development corporations) addressing various sectors, but their effectiveness remains in question.

Following the cabinet’s approval for formation of the Parshuram Arthik Vikas Mahamandal for the Brahmin community and Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Arthik Vikas Mahamandal for the Rajput community, other groups have started making similar demands. The Christian community, represented by the Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh, has now called for creation of the Pandita Ramabai Arthik Vikas Mahamandal.

Political patronage and misuse

Experts have raised concerns that many of these corporations have turned into platforms for political patronage. Rather than serving the communities they were established to uplift, they often provide jobs and funding opportunities to party loyalists. This pattern of behaviour raises concerns about transparency, accountability, and the efficient use of public funds.

For instance, the Sahityaratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation Ltd., formed for the Matang community, was recently embroiled in a fraud case. Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ramesh Kadam and others allegedly orchestrated a scheme to misappropriate ₹3.3 crore through falsified documents.

Calls for accountability

As the government continues to establish more of these corporations, many experts are calling for a re-evaluation of their purpose and impact. Gauri Kopardekar, head of the political science department at PES Modern College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Pune, who has researched this subject under the study ‘New Structures of Governance in Maharashtra’ argues that these mahamandals are often formed to appease specific communities.

“These entities are used to accommodate political leaders and party loyalists, especially when other positions like MLA, MLC, or MP are unavailable. This trend of forming new mahamandals has become more prominent since the decline of the Congress’s dominance post-1977,” said Kopardekar.

She noted that these corporations serve as political tools to secure caste-based electoral mandates. “Following the rise of Panchayati Raj institutions and local self-government, the formation of mahamandals has become a compulsion to satisfy political interests,” she said.

Kopardekar suggested the need for a regulatory body to scrutinise the formation and functioning of these corporations to ensure that they serve the intended beneficiaries and not just election strategies.

As the demand for more such entities grows, the state government will face increasing pressure to demonstrate that these bodies are indeed benefitting the communities for which they are formed rather than perpetuating political interests.

On his part, cabinet minister of state Shambhu Raje Desai justified the existence of these mahamandals saying that they are formed on the principle of social welfare and government schemes for various communities are run through them.