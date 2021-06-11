MahaMetro acquires 300 slums near Kamgar Putala

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) got the possession of 300 slums near Kamgar Putala and expects to get possession of 900 shanties by the end of June.

MahaMetro’s director (works) Atul Gadgil said, “We got possession of 300 slums, rest shanties are expected to get by this month end. There is a positive response for it.”

Maha metro is erecting the multimodal hub at Civil court. The main metro station will be constructed here, even all the metro lines are crossing each other at Civil court station.

PCMC to Swargate, Vanaz to Ramwadi and PMRDA’s metro Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar will cross each other at Civil court station.

Gadgil said, “By considering the importance of the Civil court station, we would require more land.”

Recently, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting for the land acquisition for Metro.

As per the Maha Metro and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s survey they will require to shift 1,264 slum dwellers, of which 300 have shifted.

Pawar appointed divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to help Maha Metro for land acquisition.

Even PMC appointed a special team during the Covid-19 and asked this team to only concentrate on land acquisition near Kamgar Putala slum.

Earlier, there was opposition from slum dwellers to shift anywhere but after Pawar’s meeting they were ready to cooperate with Metro.

Pawar also instructed the administration to give them good facilities even if possible, to provide jobs in the metro project.

The Metro project might be the first project which has acquired land in record time. Maha Metro demanded a total of 44 hectares of land for the project and almost got all the land in the last three years.