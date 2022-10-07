Maha-Metro gets SPA status in Pune

As the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has got special planning authority (SPA) status in Pune city, it doesn’t have to go to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for getting the plans approved.

Atul Gadgil, executive director of Pune Metro, said, “State government has approved Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy under which Metro is doing various developments. The Pune Metro has plans to undertake various development works at Swargate, Civil Court and Agricultural College.”

Maha-Metro has planned some commercial buildings at Civil Court station, a multi-model hub at Swargate and Shivajinagar. Some commercial activities have also been planned near Metro stations. All these will help to generate non-ticket revenue.

“Pune Metro would not need to take permission from the civic body, but at the same time it will have to follow all the rules as a planning authority,” said Gadgil.

Metro officials said that already Maharashtra government has given such permission for Nagpur Metro.

The same rules will be applicable for the third Metro line- Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar which is executed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).