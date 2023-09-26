Maha-Metro halts works during Ganeshotsav

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has temporarily halted metro works at Budhwar Peth, Mandai and Swargate areas till September 29 for Ganesh festival. Last month, Maha-Metro removed barricades from a road section in front of Mandai for commuters’ movement. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, the metro operates from PCMC to Civil Court metro stations along the route passing through these areas where thousands gather to see Ganesh pandals and temples during the festival.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “We have halted metro works at these areas from September 16 to September 29 following the request from Pune police as devotees throng these places during the Ganesh festival to visit various Ganesh mandals.”

Last month, Maha-Metro removed barricades from a road section in front of Mandai for commuters’ movement. It issued a commuter advisory, permitting the carriage of small idols up to 2 feet in height inside the metro.

