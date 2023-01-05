Maha-Metro installs girder at Sangamwadi railway crossing

The work between Ramwadi station and Civil Court is complete and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has also installed steel girders on Sangamwadi railway crossing line, said officials on Thursday.

The steel girder on this route was installed in two parts. The total length of this steel girder is 45 meters and the approximate weight of one section is 115 metric tonnes (total approximate weight is 230 metric tons). XGC400-I crane of XCMG company was used to install this girder.

The capacity of this crane is 400 metric tonnes. This is the first time that such a large crane has been used in Pune Metro. As these two steel girders have been placed on the route. In the next few days, a trial run from Vanaz to Ramwadi will take place.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha-Metro said, “Civil court interchange station to Ramwadi station viaduct work is 90 per cent complete. The viaduct work will be completed in the coming months. Metro stations on this route are also in progress. This line will connect the Metro network Pune railway station, Wadia College Chowk, Bund Garden, Kalyani Nagar and Ramwadi will be connected to the rest of the Metro.”

As of Thursday, 85% of the work of Pune Metro has been completed and the work on the remaining 21 km stretch is in full swing.

Recently, Pune Metro completed trials from Phugewadi station to Civil Court interchange station and from Civil Court interchange station to Vanaz.