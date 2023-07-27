Pune Metro introduces concessions for students and weekend travellers

To encourage metro usage the Maha-Metro has announced 30 per cent concession to students up to the graduation level and also to those travelling by metro on the weekend. To encourage metro usage the Maha-Metro has announced 30 per cent concession to students (HT FILE PHOTO)

Vinod Agrawal, Maha-Metro director (operation & maintenance) said, “This initiative aims to make metro travel more accessible and affordable for students, promoting convenient and sustainable transportation options.”

Agrawal also shared updates on the forthcoming passenger service launch for two stretches - Garware to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court. Once operational, these stretches will witness smooth operation of 13 metro trains, with two spares, connecting vital points within the city. The metro service will run at regular intervals of 30 minutes from 7 am to 10 pm daily, with peak hours witnessing train frequency of 15 minutes.

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) will offer feeder services to and from adjacent areas of metro stations, facilitating easy and convenient commutes for passengers.

Agrawal assured that mobile network will soon be made available across all underground stations, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for commuters.

Agrawal also urged passengers to exercise caution and refrain from clicking selfies on moving elevators, emphasizing the potential dangers associated with such actions.

