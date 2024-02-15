 Maha-Metro should share non-fare revenue with PMC: Congress leader - Hindustan Times
Maha-Metro should share non-fare revenue with PMC: Congress leader

Maha-Metro should share non-fare revenue with PMC: Congress leader

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2024 10:02 PM IST

In a letter to the municipal commissioner on Thursday, Bagul stated that as the PMC has given lands to Maha-Metro, it should also share 50 per cent revenue generated through the commercial properties

Congress leader Aba Bagul on Thursday demanded 50 per cent share in revenue raised by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) from its commercial properties in the city.

Maha-Metro has set up many commercial properties at its stations and parking places that it plans to rent and generate non-ticket revenue. (HT FILE)
Maha-Metro has set up many commercial properties at its stations and parking places that it plans to rent and generate non-ticket revenue. (HT FILE)

Maha-Metro has set up many commercial properties at its stations and parking places that it plans to rent and generate non-ticket revenue.

In a letter to the municipal commissioner on Thursday, Bagul stated that as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given lands to Maha-Metro, it should also share 50 per cent revenue generated through the commercial properties.

“If Maha-Metro has received lands for free of cost, it must share revenue with PMC,” he stated.

The PMC standing committee and general body had passed the resolution earlier to share revenue with PMC, but as there are no elected members, efforts are made to not follow the decision taken by the civic administration, the Congress leader has alleged.

Bagul said that he will approach the court if the municipal commissioner does not take steps to ensure Maha-Metro shares revenue from non-fare sources on property with PMC.

