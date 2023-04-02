Home / Cities / Pune News / Civil Court, Shivajinagar Metro stations to be completed by April-end

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 02, 2023 10:24 PM IST

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation is set to complete two underground stations, Shivajinagar and Civil Court, in April. The stations are part of a tunnel project that promises to transform the city's transportation system.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will complete Shivajinagar and Civil Court--two underground stations by April-end. Currently, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Security (CMRS) is inspecting these sites.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will complete Shivajinagar and Civil Court--two underground stations by April-end (HT PHOTO)

These stations are a part of the ambitious tunnel project that promises to transform the city’s transportation system.

Atul Gadgil, director (civil works) of Maha-Metro, said, “Work at both stations is near completion. CMRS is conducting an inspection. They will give final approval as per norms by April-end. However, we cannot open stations for passengers till the underground route starts.”

There are five underground stations in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate route. Out of five stations, Civil Court and Shivajinagar stations will be ready soon and work is in progress at Budhwar Peth, Mandai and Swargate.

The station’s design will follow green standards and the ranks of the Indian Green Building Council. People from PCMC may travel 22 kilometres to Vanaz in 31 minutes once the routes and stations are ready, and vice versa.

Both, an elevated station on the Vanaz to Ramwadi line and underground station on PCMC to Swargate route are located at the Civil Court Interchange Metro station.

