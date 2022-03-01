Maha-Metro to operate 27 trains a day on two routes

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will operate 27 trains (to and fro) in its initial days on each route - Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri to Phugewadi - after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inauguration is scheduled on March 6.

“Maha-Metro will operate 27 services in a day and it will start from 8am to 9pm. These services are for priority routes – Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri to Phugewadi. The scheduling is expected to be out in a couple of days. The time difference between two services will be of 30 minutes,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro.

“The maximum rate of tickets will be ₹20 and minimum ₹10,” said Sonawane. The metro train will take 15 minutes to reach Vanaz from Garware college and each station will come within two to three minutes. The maximum speed of the train will be 80 km per hour,” said Sonawane. The service is expected to reduce road congestion as well as travel time for passengers by half.

Each metro train has 970-passenger capacity and each metro coach can accommodate 320 commuters. Each coach has space to park a wheelchair facility. The tickets will be booked only after the inauguration.

“Post inauguration, tickets will be open to public. People cannot confirm their tickets in advance,” said Sonawane.

The metro will have aluminium body coaches manufactured by Titagarh Firema, a wholly-owned Italian subsidiary of Titagarh Wagons Limited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel between Garware college and Anandnagar route on March 6.

The commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) certification for Vanaz to Garware route was received on Monday. The certification is necessary for the metro rail to start operations.