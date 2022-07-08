Maharashtra cooperative dept cuts poll expenditure for housing societies
PUNE:The Maharashtra cooperative department of the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance government led by Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, issued a notification finalising charges for elections of smaller co-operative housing societies, preventing any exploitation by government officers while conducting the process.
These charges have been finalised for housing societies with less than 250 members, bringing down the financial burden on cooperative housing societies. Societies can appoint a polling officer from a panel of 340 government-approved officials whose rates have been fixed by the state.
As per the notification, housing societies with members less than 100 will have to incur ₹7,000, including ₹3,500 for government officers for internal elections or ₹3,500 in case the members are elected unopposed.
For societies with members between 101 and 250, total expenses for polls will be up to ₹8,500 including ₹4,500 for a government officer and in case of an unopposed election, the expenses will be ₹4,500.
Earlier, the cooperative department had made it mandatory for smaller societies to conduct an election by appointing returning officers without prescribing any charges. A series of complaints were registered by societies about exorbitant rates charged by these government empanelled officers.
Taking cognisance of complaints, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government during the budget presented in April this year had announced doing away of government empanelled government officers for overseeing elections.
However, the Pune District Co-operative Housing Federation has termed the decision to be impractical and cumbersome.
Suhas Patwardhan, chairman of the federation, said, “The directive is impractical and will burden the returning officer who will have to visit the society at least ten to fifteen times for the election process.”
BJP legislator Ashish Shelar had been raising the issue before the government last year and claimed that the cost of such elections would not be an additional burden on housing societies, especially small residential housing societies. “The decision will benefit about 50,000 co-operative housing societies in the Mumbai metropolitan region and had to incur huge expenses for election expenses and will benefit them subsequently following its swift implementation, he tweeted.
Daljeet Goraya, secretary of Ganga Kingston Society, said, “Though the decision is being touted as far-reaching, on the ground, there are serious and practical difficulties as it would incur more expenditure for the polls. The feedback was given to the government much in advance but the citizen demand has not been taken into consideration. We want the decision to be reviewed at the earliest.”
UP: Four Kannauj youths held for kidnapping and loot
Four youths, aged between 21 to 24 years, were arrested on Thursday for kidnapping and looting a man at Chinhat area here on June 29. The accused later left him at a deserted stretch on Kisan Path near Sultanpur road. Inspector of Chinhat police station, Ghan Shyam Mani Tripathi said the accused were identified as Tirwa, Kannuaj residents Krishna Kumar Yadav (23), Vivek Kumar Yadav (23), Saurabh Singh (24) and Akash Tomar alias Raghav (21).
Transfer of doctors: U.P. sets up probe panel to look into irregularities in shifting
The health department has set up a five-member committee to examine the alleged irregularities across the state in the transfer of doctors by the health directorate. For the alleged irregularities in the transfer of senior doctors, health minister Brajesh Pathak has asked the ACS, health, to submit a report. Till Wednesday, the health directorate had got over 250 applications from doctors stating that they had been transferred against the transfer policy.
Two more die of Covid in UP, 325 fresh cases reported
Two more deaths were reported due to Covid infection in the state on Thursday while 325 fresh cases were registered from among 91,271 samples tested, thus showing a positivity rate of 0.3%. The two deceased belonged to Prayagraj and Lakhimpur Khiri. According to the health department data, Lucknow reported 67 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 60, Ghaziabad 27, and Gorakhpur 16. The state has reported a total 20,92,937 cases and 23,545 deaths till now.
Shinde, Fadnavis likely to finalise power-sharing formula in Delhi today
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening discussed the power-sharing deal and picking a team of ministers to run the new government. However, the allocation of portfolios is likely to be finalised on Friday as both leaders are flying to Delhi to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party high command.
Day1: CM waits for his deputy to arrive before taking charge
Mumbai The camaraderie between chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was for all to see on Thursday morning as Shinde waited for over two hours for Fadnavis to arrive before he formally assumed charge. Fadnavis, after he came, accompanied Shinde to the CM's chair and gave him the first document to sign as Maharashtra's new chief minister.
