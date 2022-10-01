Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra government approves 39 crore for Ekvira Devi Temple renovation, restoration

Maharashtra government approves 39 crore for Ekvira Devi Temple renovation, restoration

Published on Oct 01, 2022 05:36 PM IST

On September 29, the public works department gave approval for various works and funds of ₹39 crore was alloted to Ekvira Devi Temple

ByHT Correspondent

The Maharashtra government on Saturday approved 39 crore for renovation and restoration of Ekvira Devi Temple located at Karla in Pune district.

When the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had approved over 100 crore for renovation and restoration of eight heritage temples. On September 29, the public works department gave approval for various works and funds of 39 crore was alloted to Ekvira Devi Temple.

Public works department’s secretary Prashant Naoghare in the order stated, “By utilising these funds, conservation, new construction and surrounding areas development works will be carried.”

While carrying any work, it is necessary to take the permission from archaeological department.

Saturday, October 01, 2022
