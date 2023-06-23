Pvt varsities to give 50% discount in fee to EWS students

Pune: The Maharashtra government has told private universities to provide 50 per cent discount in fees to students from economically weaker sections. The government order states that the concession should be given based on merit without considering caste categories. The Maharashtra government has told private universities to provide 50 per cent discount in fees to students from economically weaker sections (EWS). (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The government resolution (GR) issued by the higher and technical education department states, “self-financed universities are established for the development and enhancement of higher education in the state. The students studying in these universities are not given any educational fee concessions by the government. “Considering the comparative educational facilities and fees charged in self-financed universities, it is difficult for financially weaker students to pay fees charged while taking admission in these varsities.

“After receiving requests for exemption from tuition fees for economically weaker section (EWS) students in self-financing universities, 10 per cent of these students admitted in private varsities will be given 50 per cent discount in academic fees based on merit.

“The decision to exempt other students on the basis of financial weakness or other criteria rests with the private university”, the government decision has clarified.

“The tuition fee shall include all charges by the university by whatever name and it shall be applicable for the period from admission to the course till its completion. The GR mentions that the self-financed university will not get any grant or other financial assistance from the government,” said a senior education officer on condition of anonymity.