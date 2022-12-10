Maharashtra govt approves Rs21cr to develop science and technology labs

The state government has approved Rs21 crore to develop science and technology labs at six centres which come under the National Council of Science Museum and Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission.

The centres are located at Satara, Amravati, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Pune and Ratnagiri. All of these centres are termed Science and Innovation Activity Centres (SIAC).

In the labs, students of Class 5 to Class 12 will be taught internet of things (IOT), robotics, engineering, agricultural technology, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D projections and sphere mapping.

As per officials, Rs3 crore will be used at each centre for the setting up of hardware and software for the lab and Rs50 lakh at each for training teachers.

State officials have asked centres to follow the guidelines of Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission before purchasing software and hardware. All the centres will have to send monthly reports of development to the commission.

Centres across Maharashtra

Rayat Education Institution, Satara

Shri Shivaji Education Institution, Amravati

Warana Division Education Circle, Warnanagar, Kolhapur

Pravara Rural Education Society, Pravanagar, Ahmednagar

Agriculture Development Trust, Baramati, Pune

Devrukh Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Devrukh, Ratnagiri