Pune: The Maharashtra government has initiated steps to set up a new IT park in Purandar taluka, close to the proposed Pune International Airport and logistics hub. Maharashtra govt begins process for new IT park at Purandar

Industry minister Uday Samant has instructed officials to begin land acquisition for the project. Acting on his directive, the industry department has written to the revenue department, asking it to hand over government-owned land in Dive, Chambali and Kodit villages.

Shiv Sena MLA Vijay Shivthare, who has been pursuing the demand, said, “The state has approved the IT park at Purandar and directed that 1,500 acres of government land in these villages be transferred for the project. This will boost infrastructure in the area and help reduce traffic burden on Hinjewadi.”

Initially, the industry department had rejected certain land parcels, but officials have now cleared the identified land.

With Hinjewadi IT Park facing infrastructure bottlenecks and saturation, the state believes a new park near Pune will ease pressure on the existing hub and discourage companies from moving operations outside Maharashtra.

Last month, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited Hinjewadi and asked the administration to expedite road widening and improve infrastructure, warning that companies were considering shifting out due to delays.

While industry department officials declined to speak on record, they confirmed that, following the minister’s instructions, meetings have been held and a formal request has been made to the revenue department. Since the identified land is government-owned, officials expect acquisition to be completed smoothly.