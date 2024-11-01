Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar visits 29 villages in Baramati on Friday

With Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and his family having started campaigning for Yugendra Pawar; NCP’s Ajit Pawar, too, has started electioneering in Baramati. Beginning 7 am on Friday, the deputy chief minister visited as many as 29 villages in Baramati and addressed small rallies. He spent around 15 minutes in each village, visiting Malad, Gunwadi, Dorelwadi, Zargadwadi, Pimpli, Katewadi, Songaon, Mekhali, Ghadgewadi, Nirawagaj, Sangavi and Thoptewadi among others. (HT PHOTO)

Beginning 7 am on Friday, the deputy chief minister visited as many as 29 villages in Baramati and addressed small rallies. He spent around 15 minutes in each village, visiting Malad, Gunwadi, Dorelwadi, Zargadwadi, Pimpli, Katewadi, Songaon, Mekhali, Ghadgewadi, Nirawagaj, Sangavi and Thoptewadi among others. He started his tour from Malad village and ended the day at Velevasti. In some villages, he addressed the voters while in others, he just met and greeted them and continued his journey to the next village.

“I visited many villages, including Katewadi and others, and assured the citizens that I tried my best to serve the voters and this will continue even in the future. I made a list of their pending issues and problems,” Ajit said.

“My team has planned visit to 59 villages, and I managed to cover 28-29 in a day. At every place, we need to speak to workers, youth wish to take selfies and some voters request house visit. Hence, it becomes difficult to target so many villages in a day,” Ajit said.

Before the split in the NCP, both uncle (Sharad Pawar) and nephew (Ajit Pawar) used to celebrate Diwali in Baramati while addressing a few public rallies before the polls. Following the split in the party, however, and especially since the last Lok Sabha (LS) election, the two political rivals are visiting even small places and holding rallies there in the leadup to the election.

In the last state assembly election in 2019, Ajit was leading from the Baramati constituency by 1.45 lakh votes. But as his opposition is his own nephew, Yugendra Pawar, this time, he is taking it seriously and leaving no stone unturned as far as campaigning is concerned.

One of Ajit’s supporters on condition of anonymity said, “As Ajit Dada is campaigning extensively, it shows that he is not taking the election lightly and does not want to take a risk like the Lok Sabha election. As Sharad Pawar himself was present along with Yugendra while filing the nomination, Ajit Dada knows that this election is different from previous elections.”

Ajit has also planned Diwali programmes. “There is a huge rush at Baramati for Diwali with people waiting at kilometre-long queue. This year, I have organised a programme at Kalewadi which is Pawar family’s native place. It will help to bring down the rush,” he said.