Maharashtra polls: In Maval, NCP (SP) likely to support independent candidate Bapu Bhegade

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—is likely to refrain from fielding a candidate in the Maval constituency, which includes the popular tourist destination of Lonavla. The alliance rift became evident when the Ajit Pawar-led faction nominated Shelke, sidelining Bhegade. In response, Bhegade, who served as NCP’s state vice-president, resigned last week and announced he will fight as an independent candidate. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Mahayuti alliance has already announced its sitting MLA Sunil Shelke from the NCP as its candidate. Following the announcement, Bapu Bhegade, a former NCP leader, resigned from the Ajit Pawar faction and will contest as an independent. According to NCP (SP) workers, the MVA alliance plans to support Bhegade.

Dattatray Padwal, head of NCP-SP in Maval tehsil, claimed that senior leaders have indicated support for Bhegade.

“There is no official announcement yet, but our senior leaders have directed us to start working for the independent candidate, Bhegade,” Padwal said.

The alliance rift became evident when the Ajit Pawar-led faction nominated Shelke, sidelining Bhegade. In response, Bhegade, who served as NCP’s state vice-president, resigned last week and announced he will fight as an independent candidate.

On the same day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister of state Bala Bhegade also resigned from the BJP to support independent candidate Bhegade, aiming to challenge NCP’s official candidate, Shelke.

Bhegade will file his nomination papers on Monday, with anticipated support from leaders across the MVA alliance and even from within the BJP.

Shelke recently filed his nomination with much fanfare, drawing a large crowd of supporters.