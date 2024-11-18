Maharashtra polls: MVA candidate Rahul Kalate writes to Nitin Gadkari on plight of roads in Chinchwad

Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) candidate Rahul Kalate on Saturday wrote an emotional letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighting the unresolved issues affecting the Chinchwad constituency and urging him to address these concerns on priority. Gadkari was in Wakad on Saturday to address a rally for Mahayuti candidate Shankar Jagtap as part of the assembly poll campaign. The roads are riddled with potholes so severe that it’s hard to tell if there are roads on potholes or potholes on roads. The situation becomes especially worse during the monsoon, the letters reads. (HT FILE)

The letter, which gained significant traction on social media and went viral across various platforms in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, drew attention to the poor condition of the roads along the Wakad-Punawale to Ravet-Kiwale stretch.

Kalate described the daily ordeal faced by commuters who travel on these service roads, stating, “The roads are riddled with potholes so severe that it’s hard to tell if there are roads on potholes or potholes on roads. The situation becomes especially worse during the monsoon.”

In the letter, Kalate recalled his earlier interactions with Gadkari, stating that their dialogue on this issue began in 2018. “At that time too, the condition of the service roads was equally deplorable. You promptly took note and instructed repairs. However, from 2018 to 2024, the problem persists. Despite repeated correspondence on this matter, the issues remain unaddressed,” Kalate wrote.

He further highlights the need for specific interventions, including—Repairing and widening the service roads, constructing a new subway and elevated corridor between Wakad and Kiwale and transferring the responsibility for service road maintenance to the municipal corporation. Kalate concludes the letter with a heartfelt plea, “As you visit the city today, I urge you to take up this matter once again. The people of this constituency look to you with hope.”

The letter has sparked widespread discussion online, with residents echoing Kalate’s concerns and hoping for concrete solutions from Gadkari’s visit. In Chinchwad, the fight is between BJP’s Jagtap and NCP-SP candidate, Kalate of the MVA alliance.

Kalate said, “The highways and service roads in our area have been in a state of disrepair for years, with no concrete action taken beyond mere delays. The same is true for our water supply, ‘tanker-free Chinchwad’ remains nothing but a distant dream. Even the rivers that were once the pride of Chinchwad are now choking with pollution.”

During the rally, Gadkari announced that the upcoming Mumbai-Pune-Bangalore expressway will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

He stated, “The expressway from Mumbai to Bengaluru, which will pass through the ring road, will help alleviate the persistent traffic jams in Pimpri Chinchwad. This project, estimated to cost ₹55,000 crore, is set to transform the traffic situation in the region. Besides, ₹80,000 crore has been approved for major road infrastructure projects, including the Nashik Phata to Khed road, Talegaon-Chakan road, and the upgradation of the Solapur-Yavat and Narhe-Ravet roads in Pune.”